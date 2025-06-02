AIRLINK 156.51 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.25%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-02

CM Maryam, MPAs discuss welfare projects

Recorder Report Published 02 Jun, 2025 06:12am

LAHORE: “Together, we have to make Punjab a model province, serving the people is our mission,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with MPAs Muhammad Ahmed Khan Leghari and Naeem Akhtar Khan Bhabha to discuss progress of ongoing welfare projects, solutions to public problems and development issues of their respective constituencies.

She added, “Education and financial independence of youth are my top priorities.” She highlighted, “We want to bring benefits of development to every section of the province.”

The visiting Members of the Provincial Assembly appreciated Madam Chief Minister’s ongoing development and welfare projects in the province. They acknowledged, “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has won hearts of people in a short span of time through her transparent governance and revolutionary initiatives.” They added, “Kisan Card, Minority Card, Ration Card, Humat Card and Education Card are the best measures for equal participation of all in development.” They noted, “Madam Chief Minister has also won hearts of students with Honahar scholarships, laptops and e-bikes schemes.” MPA Naeem Akhtar Khan Bhabha thanked Madam Chief Minister for starting the construction and expansion project of Multan-Vehari Road.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to start classes at Vehari Girls College on the request of Naeem Bhabha, and tasked the Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat to start these classes after the summer break. She also directed the relevant authorities to bring water scheme project to Fort Monroe on the request of MPA Muhammad Ahmed Leghari.

