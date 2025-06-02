AIRLINK 156.56 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.28%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CPHL 87.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.93%)
FCCL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.89%)
FLYNG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.98%)
HUBC 141.10 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.05%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 76.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-2.04%)
OGDC 211.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.08%)
PACE 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
PAEL 43.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
PIAHCLA 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 168.79 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (1.47%)
PRL 33.94 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
PTC 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
SEARL 90.69 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.89%)
SSGC 36.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.78%)
SYM 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TRG 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.11%)
WAVESAPP 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 12,932 Increased By 78.8 (0.61%)
BR30 38,039 Increased By 312.3 (0.83%)
KSE100 120,397 Increased By 706.3 (0.59%)
KSE30 36,666 Increased By 212.1 (0.58%)
Jun 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-06-02

Bangladesh top court restores Jamaat-e-Islami

AFP Published 02 Jun, 2025 06:12am

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Sunday restored the registration of the largest Islamic party, allowing it to take part in elections, more than a decade after it was removed under the now-overthrown government.

The Supreme Court overturned a cancellation of Jamaat-e-Islami’s registration, allowing it to be formally listed as a political party with the Election Commission.

“The Election Commission is directed to deal with the registration of that party in accordance with law,” commission lawyer Towhidul Islam told AFP.

Jamaat-e-Islami party lawyer, Shishir Monir, said the Supreme Court’s decision would allow a “democratic, inclusive and multi-party system” in the Muslim-majority country of 170 million people.

Bangladesh Court Jamaat e Islami

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh top court restores Jamaat-e-Islami

Optimism continues, KSE-100 crosses 120,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Budget 26: Govt looking to boost export of ‘made in Pakistan’ mobile phones, say assemblers

FBR may impose 18pc ST on locally-manufactured cars

Power sector debt: Govt secures historic Rs1.275trn loan deal from banks

Pakistan Refinery receives EPCF bids for major expansion

July-May (2024-25): FBR tobacco revenue hits Rs240bn, set to exceed Rs 285bn

Qawi Naseer takes helm at Haleon Pakistan as CEO

Pakistan, Afghanistan push ahead with UAP rail project

Sindh farmers ask FBR to reduce duty on tractors

Read more stories