AIRLINK 156.51 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.25%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.04%)
FCCL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.95%)
FLYNG 60.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.52%)
HUBC 141.00 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.98%)
HUMNL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 76.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.98%)
OGDC 211.98 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.19%)
PACE 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
PAEL 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.52%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.5%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 168.85 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.5%)
PRL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.83%)
PTC 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
SEARL 90.49 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.66%)
SSGC 36.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
SYM 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TRG 61.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.75%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 12,931 Increased By 77.3 (0.6%)
BR30 38,038 Increased By 311.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 120,383 Increased By 691.9 (0.58%)
KSE30 36,663 Increased By 208.5 (0.57%)
Two dead and 500 arrested in France during PSG win celebrations

Reuters Published 02 Jun, 2025 06:12am

PARIS: More than 500 people were arrested by police during the Champions League final celebrations in France, and two people were reported dead and 192 injured, the interior ministry said as further festivities were planned on Sunday.

Wild celebrations erupted across the French capital and beyond on Saturday night after Paris St Germain crushed Italian opponents Inter Milan to win the Champions League for the first time.

The interior ministry’s provisional assessment on Sunday morning was that 559 people had been arrested, including 491 in Paris, which led to 320 people being placed in police custody, 254 of them in Paris.

There was one fatal accident when a young man in his twenties died in a collision with a vehicle, police chief Laurent Nunez told reporters, while in the southwestern city of Dax, a 17-year-old died from stab wounds, French media reported.

“A judicial investigation will determine whether or not it (the fatality in Paris) can be linked to the celebrations. At this stage, it appears to be connected to the festivities,” Nunez said.

On the boutique-lined Champs Elysees avenue, bus shelters were smashed and projectiles hurled at riot police, who fired tear gas and water cannon to push back surging crowds as thousands of supporters who descended on the area.

The interior ministry on Sunday reported hundreds of fires, including more than 200 vehicles burned. Some 22 members of the security forces and seven firefighters were harmed.

