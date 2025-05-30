AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
Indian shares set to open higher on strong inflows, growth optimism

Reuters Published 30 May, 2025 08:14am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian benchmark indexes are poised to open higher on Friday, supported by robust institutional inflows and expectations of faster domestic economic growth ahead of GDP data due later in the day.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,950, as of 8:14 a.m. IST, indicating a firm start above the Nifty 50’s close of 24,833.6 on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) purchased Indian shares worth 8.84 billion rupees ($103.5 million) on Thursday, marking their fifth consecutive session of net purchases.

With $2.6 billion in net foreign inflows so far in May, FPI buying is on track to hit its highest monthly total since September 2024, when benchmark indexes hit record peaks.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DII) have been net buyers of Indian shares for eight consecutive sessions.

Sustained institutional support, sequential improvement in March quarter earnings, and easing global trade concerns have lifted the Nifty 50 by 2% month-to-date, setting up the index for a third straight monthly gain.

Investor sentiment is also buoyed by expectations of an economic recovery and potential rate easing by the Reserve Bank of India next week, analysts said.

Financials, IT stocks weigh on Indian equity benchmarks

India’s economic growth is likely to have accelerated in the January–March quarter, driven by stronger rural demand and increased government spending, despite cautious private investment amid global uncertainty. The GDP data will be released after market hours on Friday.

Wall Street equities closed higher overnight as markets digested a court ruling that reinstated the most sweeping of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The ruling came just a day after a U.S. trade court had ordered a block on the same measures. Broader Asia markets opened weaker, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index losing 0.5% after a 0.6% gain in the previous session.

