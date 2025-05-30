Defaulting consumers issued notices: Various federal, provincial depts owe over Rs3.7136bn to SNGPL

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has issued reminder notices to several public sector organisations and departments for the payment of long-outstanding dues. The company urges all such public sector entities to settle their dues immediately to avoid further legal or administrative action. Final notices have been served to these defaulters during April 2025.

Among the defaulters, government hospitals owe a substantial amount. Hospitals under the Federal Government owe Rs 183.62 million, those under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Government owe Rs 106.08 million, and Punjab Government hospitals owe Rs 1.1228 billion. The total outstanding dues from these hospitals amount to Rs 1.4125 billion.

Police departments are also among the major defaulteRs The Federal Police owe Rs 141.5 million, KPK Police owe Rs 63.13 million, and Punjab Police owe Rs 295.04 million, bringing the total outstanding dues from police departments to Rs 499.7 million.

In the prison sector, jails in KPK owe Rs 38.58 million, while those in Punjab owe Rs 569 million. The total outstanding dues from jails come to Rs 607.5 million.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) of the Federal Government owes Rs 251.2 million.

The Public Works Department (PWD) is a major defaulter. The Federal PWD owes Rs 118.46 million, KPK PWD owes Rs 5.028 million, and Punjab PWD owes Rs 18.114 million. The combined outstanding dues from all PWDs total Rs 141.6 million.

Educational institutions have also accumulated unpaid dues. Federal institutions owe Rs 65.58 million, KPK institutions owe Rs 17.14 million, and Punjab institutions owe Rs 32.554 million. The total outstanding dues from educational institutions stand at Rs 115.28 million.

Miscellaneous government institutions owe substantial amounts as well. Federal institutions owe Rs 198.88 million, those in KPK owe Rs 76.92 million, and Punjab-based institutions owe Rs 410 million. The total outstanding dues in this category amount to Rs 685.8 million.

Defaulter Names and Outstanding Amounts: The Commandant Police, Training College Sihala, Islamabad, owes Rs 146.37 million. M/s General Hospital, Ferozepur Road, Lahore, has outstanding dues of Rs 97.74 million. The Executive Engineer (XEN), Punjab House, Sector F-5, Islamabad, owes Rs 89.21 million. The Medical Superintendent, Surgical Tower, Mayo Hospital, Lahore, is liable for Rs 85.7 million.

The Deputy Director, Mechanical Division 2 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Room No. 1, Block Q, Pak Secretariat Building, Islamabad, for Pak House, owes Rs 61.66 million. Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), G-8/3, Islamabad, has dues of Rs 61.4 million. The Superintendent Jail, Central Jail, Gujranwala, owes Rs 60.99 million. The Medical Director, Children Hospital, Ferozepur Road, Lahore, owes Rs 60.3 million.

The Medical Superintendent of Surgical Ward, ENT Ward, and Medical Wards No. 1 and 2, Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur, has outstanding dues of Rs 55.21 million. The Assistant Executive Engineer, PM House Complex, Islamabad, owes Rs 51.76 million. The Superintendent, Adyala Jail, Rawalpindi, is liable for Rs 49.67 million. The Medical Superintendent, District Headquarters Hospital, Mianwali Road, Sargodha, owes Rs 44.26 million.

The Medical Superintendent, Services Hospital, Jail Road, Lahore, has dues of Rs 42.06 million. The Superintendent Jail, Cook of Food for Inmates, Multan, owes Rs 40.88 million. The Deputy Director, Mechanical Division No. 1, CDA, Islamabad, for the Prime Minister Secretariat, owes Rs 40.39 million. The Superintendent Jail, District Jail, Lahore, is liable for Rs 40.28 million. The Director, Poultry Farms, Murree Road, Rawalpindi, has dues of Rs 39.83 million. The Airport Security Force at the New Islamabad International Airport owes Rs 39.57 million. The Medical Superintendent, Services Hospital, Radiology Department, Jail Road, Lahore, owes Rs 38.46 million. The Medical Superintendent, New OPD Block, Services Hospital, Lahore, owes Rs 38.25 million.

The Medical Superintendent, Children Hospital, Abdali Road, Chowk Fawara, Multan, is liable for Rs 37.59 million. The Medical Superintendent, Modern Burn Unit, Nishtar Hospital, owes Rs 37.29 million. The Administrator, Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar, has dues of Rs 36.37 million. The Deputy Director, E/M Maintenance Division, Parliament House, CDA Islamabad, owes Rs 34.84 million. The Medical Superintendent, Jinnah Hospital, New Campus, Lahore, owes Rs 34.66 million. M/s Mayo Hospital, Lahore, has outstanding dues of Rs 34.18 million. The Deputy Director, Air-conditioning, CDA Secretariat, M Block, Islamabad, owes Rs 34.07 million. The Superintendent Jail, Central Jail, Residential Colony, High Security Prison, Mianwali, is liable for Rs 29.22 million.

The Superintendent Jail, Central Jail, Kot Lakhpat, Lahore, owes Rs 28.86 million. The Deputy Director, Mechanical Division 2, Room No. 1, Block Q, Pak Secretariat Building, Islamabad, for Block K, owes Rs 28.50 million. Lady Wellington Hospital, Ravi Road, Lahore, has dues of Rs 28.41 million. The Medical Superintendent, Laundry Plant, Nishtar Medical College, Multan, owes Rs 27.42 million. The Deputy Director, Mechanical Division-I, Federal Government Services Hospital, G-6/3, Islamabad, is liable for Rs 25.76 million. The Deputy Director (E/M), Maintenance Division, Parliament House, Islamabad, owes Rs 25.17 million. The Superintendent, District Jamil Jail Mess, Shorkot Road, Toba Tek Singh, has outstanding dues of Rs 24.19 million. The Medical Superintendent, Mayo Hospital, Lahore, Mayo Kitchen, owes Rs 23.93 million.

The Rapid Response Force, ICT Police Secretariat, H-11/2, Islamabad, owes Rs 23.17 million. The Medical Superintendent, T.H.Q. Hospital, Kuldana Road, Murree, has dues of Rs 22.57 million. The Medical Superintendent, Operation T, Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur, owes Rs 22.56 million. The Superintendent Jail, District Jail, Sheikhupura, is liable for Rs 22.49 million. The Deputy Director, Mechanical Division-II, Room No. 1, Block Q, Pakistan Secretariat, Islamabad, for Govt Hostel, owes Rs 22.43 million. The Medical Superintendent, General Hospital Plant Room, HVAC System near Hospital Masjid, Master Plan Phase-2, General Hospital, Lahore, owes Rs 21.53 million. The Medical Superintendent, Rawalpindi General Hospital, Murree Road, Rawalpindi, owes Rs 21.49 million.

The Medical Superintendent, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Lahore, has dues of Rs 20.39 million. The Medical Superintendent, Laundry Plant, Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur, owes Rs 20.22 million. The Resident Director, Sindh House, Islamabad, owes Rs 19.55 million. The Superintendent Jail, District Jail, Muzaffargarh, is liable for Rs 19.23 million. The Administrator, Markaz-e-Tayyaba, GT Road, Muridke, owes Rs 19.01 million. The Superintendent, New Central Jail, Stadium Road, Bahawalpur, has dues of Rs 18.75 million. The Deputy Director, E/M Division, CDA Islamabad, for Aiwan-e-Saddar, owes Rs 18.65 million. The Medical Superintendent, DHQ Hospital, Abbottabad, Post Code 22010, is liable for Rs 18.15 million. The Medical Superintendent, Lahore General Hospital, Ferozepur Road, Lahore, owes Rs 17.76 million. The SDO Baluchistan, House F-5/2, Agha Khan Road, Islamabad, owes Rs 17.64 million.

District Central Prison, Hafizabad, owes Rs 17.41 million, while the Superintendent Jail, District Jail Faisalabad, has dues of Rs 17.12 million. The Medical Superintendent of New District Headquarter Hospital, Haripur, owes Rs 16.89 million. Superintendent Jail, District Jail Sargodha, owes Rs 16.42 million, and Police Training College Hangu has dues of Rs 16.30 million. The SDO BMCW Superintendent, Central Jail Abbottabad (Post Code 22010), owes Rs 14.98 million, followed by Superintendent New Central Jail Multan (Family Jail), Rs 14.48 million. The Assistant Director, P.D. PIU-FSA, Home Department, Forensic Science Laboratory Lahore, owes Rs 14.29 million.

The Deputy Director E/M CDA, Capital Hospital Surgical Block G-6/2 Islamabad, owes Rs 14.04 million. The Deputy Director Works III (E&M), Police Barrack No.1, Diplomatic Enclave G-5 Islamabad, owes Rs 13.88 million. The Executive Engineer, CEM DIV-I, Pak PWD, F-5 Islamabad, owes Rs 13.83 million. Superintendent District Jail, Kitchen Use Khanewal owes Rs 13.69 million, and Project Director, Islamabad Hospital Complex, F-6/2 Islamabad, owes Rs 13.52 million. District Superintendent Jail, Kitchen Block Attock, owes Rs 13.40 million, with Superintendent of Jail Rahim Yar Khan owing Rs 13.10 million.

The Govt Mental Hospital, Gulberg Road Lahore, owes Rs 12.98 million, XEN Northern Area House, F-5/1 Islamabad, Rs 12.86 million, and the Medical Superintendent District Hospital Muzaffargarh owes Rs 12.84 million. The SSP Police Lines Barracks Chakwal owes Rs 12.60 million. UCH Gulberg-III Lahore owes Rs 12.34 million. Superintendent District Jail Sialkot owes Rs 12.05 million, District Jail Multan owes Rs 11.85 million, and District Jail Kasur owes Rs 11.51 million. M/s Lady Aitchison Hospital Lahore owes Rs 11.32 million. Executive Engineer E/M 5 Chamba House Lahore owes Rs 11.26 million, Deputy Director CDA Police Station F-7 Markaz Islamabad owes Rs 11.18 million, and Medical Superintendent (Incinerator), DHQ Hospital Kasur owes Rs 11.10 million. The Medical Superintendent, A&E Block, Mayo Hospital Lahore, owes Rs 10.98 million, with the Deputy Director (Planning), International Level Swimming Pool Lahore owing Rs 10.65 million.

Superintendent District Jail Jhelum owes Rs 10.63 million, District Jail Shahpur owes Rs 10.35 million, and Zonal Administrator Auqaf Data Darbar Langar Khana Lahore owes Rs 10.21 million, the same as Principal Services Institute Medical Sciences Lahore. The Incharge Police Lines Emergency Barracks Abbottabad owes Rs 9.91 million. Deputy Director DRS Hostel G-6/2 Islamabad owes Rs 9.84 million, SSP Mess Chung Lahore owes Rs 9.75 million, Deputy Director Elec DIV CDA Police Lines H-11 Islamabad owes Rs 9.63 million, and Deputy Director Electrical II CDA Heliport G-6/4 Islamabad owes Rs 9.59 million.

The CEO of Wah General Hospital, Wah Cantt, owes Rs 9.59 million, Semi-Permanent Police Barrack F-5 Islamabad owes Rs 9.48 million, and SDO GOR-1 Hall Lahore owes Rs 9.34 million. The Institute of Public Health, Birdwood Road, Lahore owes Rs 9.23 million, Executive Engineer E/M Cardiac Surgery PIMS Islamabad owes Rs 9.20 million, and Superintendent Jail District Jail Lodhran owes Rs 9.04 million. MS Mayo Hospital Lahore owes Rs 8.61 million, Deputy Director Works-III Police Barracks G-5 Islamabad owes Rs 8.30 million, and Deputy Director Mech-I FGSH G-6/3 Islamabad owes Rs 8.24 million.

Superintendent Jail Central Jail Sahiwal owes Rs 8.18 million, District Jail Bahawalnagar owes Rs 8.10 million, and Central Prison Mardan owes Rs 7.97 million. SP Headquarters Traffic Police Manawan Lahore owes Rs 7.77 million, Executive Director Child Health Centre PIMS owes Rs 7.69 million, Headquarters Resident Colony Bahawalpur owes Rs 7.68 million, and Director (Works) National Institute for Handicapped Islamabad owes Rs 7.55 million.

Superintendent Central Jail Peshawar owes Rs 7.39 million, Deputy Director Works III Barrack II Diplomatic Enclave G-5 Islamabad owes Rs 7.35 million, PIMS Hostel No. 142 Islamabad owes Rs 7.17 million, and Superintendent Jail District Jail Vehari owes Rs 7.06 million. NESPAK G-5/2 Islamabad owes Rs 6.84 million, Estate Officer Punjab Assembly Lahore owes Rs 6.73 million, and Medical Superintendent CH & ICH Multan owes Rs 6.65 million. Deputy Director Electrical DIR-I CDA 20-Bed Hospital for Police Lines H-11 Islamabad owes Rs 6.65 million. Superintendent Jail District Jail Gujrat owes Rs 6.53 million, Medical Superintendent Orthopedic and Physiotherapy Ward Mayo Hospital Lahore owes Rs 6.49 million, Tehsil Headquarters Tehsil Hospital Chichawatni owes Rs 6.25 million, and Mess Police Lines Civil Lines Gujrat owes Rs 6.19 million. SDO Building M Haseeb Khan S/O M Saleem Khan, Dolphin Police Lines HQ, Walton Road, Lahore owes Rs 6.15 million.

Superintendent Jail (M/S Central Jail) Mianwali owes Rs 6.06 million, XEN 2nd Provincial Division Kitchen Punjab House Rawalpindi Cantt owes Rs 5.94 million, Managing Director Shamim Farm Residences Raiwind Road Lahore owes Rs 5.90 million, and Principal Allama Iqbal College New Campus Lahore owes Rs 5.81 million. Saif-Ullah Khalid Eidgah Saddar Lahore Cantt owes Rs 5.70 million, Ahmed Naveed (District Jail Jhang) owes Rs 5.63 million, and Semi-Permanent Police Barrack No. 4 F-6/3 Islamabad owes Rs 5.50 million.

Superintendent of Police District Police Line Office GT Road Nowshera owes Rs 5.45 million, Chief Security Officer Kuri Road Rawalpindi owes Rs 5.39 million, M/s THQ Hospital Taxila owes Rs 5.38 million, and SSP Police Office SSP Peshawar Cantt owes Rs 5.25 million. Executive Engineer (Provincial Building Division) Sahiwal (Gas Kitchens for Prisoners and Staff at High Security Prison) owes Rs 5.25 million, M/s Fatima Enterprises Ltd Shah Jamal Road Muzaffargarh owes Rs 5.17 million, Superintendent of Police HQ H-11 Islamabad (VHF Control Police Station Aabpara) owes Rs 5.12 million, and Deputy Medical Superintendent ENT Ward Women & Children's Hospital Abbottabad (Post Code 22010) owes Rs 5.07 million.

