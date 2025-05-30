AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
CPHL 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.98%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
FLYNG 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
HUBC 137.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.28%)
KOSM 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
MLCF 78.24 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.41%)
OGDC 209.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
PAEL 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.38%)
PRL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.03%)
SEARL 89.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.32 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.15%)
SYM 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
TPLP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TRG 61.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10%)
YOUW 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
BR100 12,753 Increased By 76.5 (0.6%)
BR30 37,792 Increased By 237.6 (0.63%)
KSE100 118,971 Increased By 638.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,205 Increased By 236 (0.66%)
May 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-30

Kalurkot–Dera Ismail Khan Bridge: NHA, provinces directed to ensure funds allocation

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2025 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) directed the National Highways Authority (NHA) and the provincial governments to ensure the timely allocation of funds and completion of long-pending infrastructure works related to the Kalurkot–Dera Ismail Khan Bridge by the financial year 2025–26.

The committee meeting was was chaired by MNA Muhammad Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel.

The committee met on Thursday at the Ministry of IPC to review progress on the bridge’s linking and approach roads, as well as the construction of guide banks.

The panel expressed strong displeasure over the absence of the NHA chairman and secretary, calling their non-attendance unacceptable given the urgency of the issue.

Officials were reminded that although the Kalurkot–DI Khan Bridge has been completed for four years, the connecting infrastructure remains incomplete, limiting its utility. The committee urged the provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to coordinate with the NHA and expedite pending works within the upcoming fiscal year.

The committee reaffirmed that the Ministry’s Committee on the issue — previously formed under the Secretary IPC — would continue its oversight.

Furthermore, the NHA was instructed to ensure the presence of the project director at a follow-up meeting scheduled for May 30, 2025, at 11:00 am.

A special committee was also constituted to push forward coordination and implementation.

It will be chaired by the secretary IPC and include the special secretary Punjab, Member NHA, and secretary irrigation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Separately, the committee congratulated the newly-elected body of the Pakistan Football Federation, with the IPC secretary assuring members that the election was held in a free and impartial manner.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Anjum Aqeel Khan, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, and Jamshed Ahmed, along with officials from IPC, NHA, and the provincial governments of KP and Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NHA IPC Kalurkot–Dera Ismail Khan

Comments

200 characters

Kalurkot–Dera Ismail Khan Bridge: NHA, provinces directed to ensure funds allocation

SBP, Ministry inform NA body: ‘Cryptocurrency is not legal in country’

Trade, energy, defence and regional connectivity: Pakistan, Tajikistan review cooperation

KE tariff: Review plea will be filed with Nepra: minister

Reliable power supply to Karachi directed

2 Sindh-based DISCOs’ working irks PD

FBR links cut in FED on juices with submission of post-dated cheques

Solar panels: Govt mulling withdrawing ST exemption

Reserved seats case: Ruling ‘amended’ constitution, says constitutional bench

Energy wastage: Leghari seeks support from CMs, Ahsan

IK ready to hold talks with establishment: PTI

Read more stories