Kalurkot–Dera Ismail Khan Bridge: NHA, provinces directed to ensure funds allocation

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) directed the National Highways Authority (NHA) and the provincial governments to ensure the timely allocation of funds and completion of long-pending infrastructure works related to the Kalurkot–Dera Ismail Khan Bridge by the financial year 2025–26.

The committee meeting was was chaired by MNA Muhammad Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel.

The committee met on Thursday at the Ministry of IPC to review progress on the bridge’s linking and approach roads, as well as the construction of guide banks.

The panel expressed strong displeasure over the absence of the NHA chairman and secretary, calling their non-attendance unacceptable given the urgency of the issue.

Officials were reminded that although the Kalurkot–DI Khan Bridge has been completed for four years, the connecting infrastructure remains incomplete, limiting its utility. The committee urged the provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to coordinate with the NHA and expedite pending works within the upcoming fiscal year.

The committee reaffirmed that the Ministry’s Committee on the issue — previously formed under the Secretary IPC — would continue its oversight.

Furthermore, the NHA was instructed to ensure the presence of the project director at a follow-up meeting scheduled for May 30, 2025, at 11:00 am.

A special committee was also constituted to push forward coordination and implementation.

It will be chaired by the secretary IPC and include the special secretary Punjab, Member NHA, and secretary irrigation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Separately, the committee congratulated the newly-elected body of the Pakistan Football Federation, with the IPC secretary assuring members that the election was held in a free and impartial manner.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Anjum Aqeel Khan, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, and Jamshed Ahmed, along with officials from IPC, NHA, and the provincial governments of KP and Punjab.

