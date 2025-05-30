Punjab issues comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has issued a province-wide security directive to ensure law and order during Eid-ul-Azha in light of potential hostile threats. Key instructions include enhanced security at sensitive locations, strict monitoring at provincial entry and exit points, and activation of district-level disaster management and intelligence coordination.

Sources in the home department said all the deputy commissioners have been instructed to formulate and implement special security plans for their respective districts. They have also been authorized to impose Section 144 wherever necessary to prevent any disruption during the Eid holidays.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025