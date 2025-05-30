JI accuses Nepra of displaying anti-Karachi bias

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Monem Zafar Khan has accused the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) of discriminatory practices against Karachiites, criticizing the decision to burden consumers with recovery losses and imposing a higher basic tariff of Rs40 per unit in the metropolis as compared to Rs35 in other cities.

In a letter to NEPRA’s chairman, he condemned the authority for failing to uphold its constitutional duties, alleging clear bias against Karachi’s residents.

He argued that while other cities’ electric supply companies are barred from passing recovery losses onto consumers, Karachi Electric (KE) has been allowed to do so, placing an unfair financial strain on the city’s residents. “Such biased decisions undermine NEPRA’s claims of equality and lay the foundation for injustice,” he stated.

Highlighting NEPRA’s approval of a multi-year tariff, the JI leader noted that KE is set to collect an additional Rs97 billion from consumers until 2030. He also raised concerns over NEPRA’s ongoing hearings regarding KE’s Rs76 billion write-off claims, alleging the authority may once again favour the controversial private utility.

Monem criticized KE’s dismal performance, pointing out that it provides the most expensive electricity in the country while failing to address inefficiencies and alleged misdeeds. He demanded that Nepra take strict notice of KE’s poor service, frequent load-shedding and questionable transactions.

Additionally, he called for the revocation of KE’s operating license and a forensic audit of the company’s accounts to ensure transparency. The JI Karachi Chief urged the Nepra to reconsider its policies and prioritize the interests of Karachi’s consumers, warning that continued discrimination would deepen public resentment.

