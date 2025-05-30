AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
CPHL 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.98%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
FLYNG 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
HUBC 137.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.28%)
KOSM 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
MLCF 78.24 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.41%)
OGDC 209.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
PAEL 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.38%)
PRL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.03%)
SEARL 89.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.32 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.15%)
SYM 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
TPLP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TRG 61.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10%)
YOUW 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
BR100 12,753 Increased By 76.5 (0.6%)
BR30 37,792 Increased By 237.6 (0.63%)
KSE100 118,971 Increased By 638.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,205 Increased By 236 (0.66%)
Markets Print 2025-05-30

Japanese rubber futures lower as China auto market price war weighs

Reuters Published 30 May, 2025 06:03am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures edged down on Thursday, as a prolonged price war in top consumer China’s vehicle market weighed on sentiment for the tyre-making material, though wet weather in production areas cushioned the fall.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for November delivery ended daytime trade 2.3 yen lower, or 0.73%, at 314.6 yen ($2.16) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery fell 190 yuan, or 1.35%, to 13,880 yuan ($1,929.98) per metric ton.

The most active June butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE ticked up 15 yuan, or 0.13%, to 11,345 yuan ($1,577.49) per ton. In China, an intensifying auto industry price war has stoked fears of a long-anticipated shake-out in the world’s largest car market, following Chinese electric-vehicle giant BYD’s fresh discounts across more than a dozen models.

Great Wall Motors Chairman Wei Jianjun warned last week China’s auto sector was in an unhealthy state, with pricing pressure hammering the bottom lines of car companies and suppliers. Automobile sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres.

While seasonal harvesting has begun in production areas, frequent rainfall disturbances have delayed tapping, affecting the supply of raw materials, said Chinese financial information site Tonghuashun Information.

Top rubber producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rain and accumulations that could cause flash floods from May 28-29, adding that farmers should be wary of crop damage.

