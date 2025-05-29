AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
Shahid Nazir appointed as managing director of NGC Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published May 29, 2025 Updated May 29, 2025 08:24pm

The Board of Directors of the National Grid Company (NGC) of Pakistan Limited (formerly NTDC), in its 297th meeting, has approved the appointment of Engr Muhammad Shahid Nazir as the Managing Director of NGC.

A formal notification has been issued in this regard.

Prior to this appointment, Engr Shahid Nazir was serving as the General Manager, Project Delivery (North) at NGC.

He brings over 32 years of experience in the power transmission sector and has been instrumental in the execution of several key power transmission projects.

Nazir holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Power Engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, a Master’s degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of South Asia, Lahore and an MBA in Finance from the University of the Punjab, Lahore.

NGC BoD constitutes restructuring body to oversee transition

Throughout his distinguished career, he has played a leading role in major projects, including the Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Dasu Transmission Line Project, where he served as Chief Engineer. He has also represented Pakistan abroad on deputation.

His appointment follows the retirement of Engr Muhammad Waseem Younas, who completed his term as Managing Director on Wednesday. On his final day, Younas met with NGC officers and staff, expressing his best wishes and appreciation for their support.

Shahid Nazir has been appointed as Managing Director temporarily and will serve in this capacity until a permanent appointment is made.

On appointment, talking to the officers and employees, Engr Shahid Nazir expressed his gratitude to the Board of Directors for their trust. He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the timely completion of ongoing NGC projects.

