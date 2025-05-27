Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today

The Ruet-i-Hilal Committee will meet on Tuesday in Islamabad to sight the Zil haj moon.

Chairman of the Committee Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the meeting.

The Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also meet separately at their respective headquarters for sighting of the Eid-ul-Adha Moon.

If the moon is sighted on May 27, the first day of Eid-ul-Adha will fall on June 6 (Friday).

If Dhu al-Hijjah moon is sighted on Wednesday, the first day of Eid will then fall on June 7 (Saturday).

As per the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), Eid-ul- Azha is likely to be celebrated across Pakistan on June 7, 2025.

In a statement, the commission said that according to astronomical models, the birth of the new moon for Zilhaj will occur on May 27, 2025, at 8:02pm PST.

The Hajj pilgrimage begins on the 8th day of Zil Hajj and lasts until the 13th of the month. Hajj is expected to take place between June 4 to June 9 this year.