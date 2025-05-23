Pakistan govt to present budget for FY2025-26 on June 10

Pakistan government will present its budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, Khurram Schehzad, the finance minister’s adviser, said on Friday.

“The Federal Budget for FY 2025–26 of Pakistan will be presented on June 10, 2025,” he wrote in a post on X.

“The Pakistan Economic Survey 2024–25 will be released a day before the Federal Budget, on June 9, 2025,” Schehzad said.