Pakistan govt to present budget for FY2025-26 on June 10

  • Pakistan Economic Survey 2024–25 to be released on June 9
BR Web Desk Published May 23, 2025 Updated May 23, 2025 07:13pm

Pakistan government will present its budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, Khurram Schehzad, the finance minister’s adviser, said on Friday.

“The Federal Budget for FY 2025–26 of Pakistan will be presented on June 10, 2025,” he wrote in a post on X.

“The Pakistan Economic Survey 2024–25 will be released a day before the Federal Budget, on June 9, 2025,” Schehzad said.

