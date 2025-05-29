AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
Smith to open for England in ODI series opener against West Indies

Reuters Published 29 May, 2025 08:06am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Jamie Smith will open the batting for England in Thursday’s ODI against West Indies at Edgbaston, captain Harry Brook confirmed on Wednesday ahead of the three-match series.

“He’s got the strength to do so – the technique to be able to face the swinging ball,” said Brook, who takes charge of his first match since replacing Jos Buttler as captain.

Smith, who will open alongside Ben Duckett, batted at three during England’s disappointing Champions Trophy campaign, averaging a meagre eight with a top score of 15.

He comes in at seven for the Test team.

“Baz (head coach Brendon McCullum] and I have this desire that he could be an unbelievable white-ball opener,” Brook said.

“I am not saying he has cemented his spot but he is going to get a good crack. He is such an immense player and can play the moving ball, as we have seen in Test cricket. There is no reason he can’t bang it as an opener.”

Former captain Buttler and all-rounders Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks are all in the side after returning from the Indian Premier League (IPL) while Joe Root is slated to come in at three with Brook at four.

Pace bowlers Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson are all missing because of injuries but Brydon Carse has recovered from a toe issue and will be joined by Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton in the pace attack.

Smith back at three as England rejig batting order for Australia clash

England were de-throned as ODI world champions and then suffered a dire Champions Trophy within the space of nine months and Brook said it was time to begin a new chapter.

“Hopefully we can bring a lot of energy, competitiveness and lot of fun out there,” Brook said.

“We want to engage the crowd as much as we can and try to get some wins under our belt. I know lads have sometimes said that we don’t care about winning but that’s not true. Everybody hates losing.”

England are ranked eighth in the ODI standings with West Indies ninth and with only the top eight, excluding hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, earning automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup, there is plenty at stake in the series.

The second match takes place in Cardiff on Sunday with the third at the Oval on Tuesday.

