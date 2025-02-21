AIRLINK 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.35%)
BOP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FCCL 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.83%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
FLYNG 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.16%)
HUBC 130.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.55%)
KEL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
MLCF 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.05%)
OGDC 204.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.2%)
PIAHCLA 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
PPL 174.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
PRL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.53%)
PTC 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
SEARL 98.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SSGC 30.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
SYM 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.8%)
TELE 8.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 62.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
BR100 11,937 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.2%)
BR30 35,623 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
KSE100 113,661 Decreased By -77.8 (-0.07%)
KSE30 35,314 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.04%)
Sports

Smith back at three as England rejig batting order for Australia clash

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 08:35am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Jamie Smith will return from injury to keep wicket and bat at number three in England’s Champions Trophy opener against Australia in Lahore on Saturday.

The 24-year-old missed England’s recent humbling 3-0 series loss in India because of a calf injury and had been expected to return to the side but not so high in the batting order.

Phil Salt, who stood in as wicketkeeper in India, loses the gloves but retains his spot in the opening partnership alongside Ben Duckett with Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone shuffling down the order to accommodate Smith.

Brydon Carse also returns after being sidelined by blisters to take his place in a three-pronged pace attack with Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

Australia’s Zampa hopes match-winners emerge to cover big-name losses

There is little room for error in the Champions Trophy with England likely to need at least two wins from their Group B matches against Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa to progress to the semi-finals.

Team: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (captain), Liam Livingstone, ⁠Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, ⁠Mark Wood

Joe Root Afghanistan Jos Buttler Liam Livingstone ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy Jamie Smith

