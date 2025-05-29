AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

China’s DeepSeek releases an update to its R1 reasoning model

Reuters Published 29 May, 2025 07:58am

SHANGHAI: Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek released an update to its R1 reasoning model in the early hours of Thursday, stepping up competition with U.S. rivals such as OpenAI.

DeepSeek launched R1-0528 on developer platform Hugging Face, but has yet to make an official public announcement. It did not publish a description of the model or comparisons.

But the LiveCodeBench leaderboard, a benchmark developed by researchers from UC Berkeley, MIT, and Cornell, ranked DeepSeek’s updated R1 reasoning model just slightly behind OpenAI’s o4 mini and o3 reasoning models on code generation and ahead of xAI’s Grok 3 mini and Alibaba’s Qwen 3.

Bloomberg earlier reported the update on Wedneday. It said that a DeepSeek representative had told a WeChat group that it had completed what it described as a “minor trial upgrade” and that users could start testing it.

DeepSeek earlier this year upended beliefs that U.S. export controls were holding back China’s AI advancements after the startup released AI models that were on a par or better than industry-leading models in the United States at a fraction of the cost.

DeepSeek rushes to launch new AI model as China goes all in

The launch of R1 in January sent tech shares outside China plummetting in January and challenged the view that scaling AI requires vast computing power and investment. Since R1’s release, Chinese tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent have released models claiming to surpass DeepSeek’s.

Google’s Gemini has introduced discounted tiers of access while OpenAI cut prices and released an o3 Mini model that relies on less computing power.

The company is still widely expected to release R2, a successor to R1.

Reuters reported in March, citing sources, that R2’s release was initially planned for May. DeepSeek also released an upgrade to its V3 large language model in March.

OpenAI DeepSeek

Comments

200 characters

China’s DeepSeek releases an update to its R1 reasoning model

PM praises bravery of Azeri people

Weaponisation of water against global norms, principles: FO

Afghan Taliban commander issues warning to TTP

Elon Musk leaving Trump administration, White House official says

Local cotton: Pakistan govt working to abolish 18% GST, says minister

Nepra’s decisions on KE tariffs: Power Div. flags potential consumers harm, urges revision

Property case: ATIR slams CTO Islamabad for subpar handling

FBR suspends senior tax auditor

Internal review describes FCA system as ‘a complete failure’

KPT issues heavy monsoon alert

Read more stories