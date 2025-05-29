AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
Islamabad police commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer with great zeal

Published May 29, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police on Wednesday commemorated Youm-e-Takbeer with a ceremony held at Police Lines Headquarters, marking the anniversary of Pakistan’s nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, while addressing the gathering, said the day symbolizes Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to its national defence. “The nuclear tests made our defense invincible and filled the nation with pride,” he stated, adding that the event serves as a reminder of Pakistan’s historic achievement and a renewal of the pledge to safeguard the homeland.

A large number of police officers and personnel attended the ceremony, which featured patriotic speeches and national songs, evoking a deep sense of patriotism among the attendees.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Capital Police College, Najeeb Shah, also spoke on the occasion, highlighting the significance of Youm-e-Takbeer as a symbol of national sovereignty, unity, and military strength.

The ceremony concluded with special prayers for national martyrs and for the peace, security, and prosperity of the country. A cake-cutting ceremony followed to mark the historic day.

