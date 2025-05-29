AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-29

HCSTSI-Hyderabad Police’s liaison termed vital for peace

Recorder Report Published May 29, 2025

HYDERABAD: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Hyderabad, Adeel Hussain Chandio has said the guidance and recommendations of the business community not only help the police but also enable other provincial institutions to improve their functioning in an effective manner.

He remarked that “Hyderabad is the face of Sindh and resolving the issues of the public and traders has always remained among the top priorities of the police.”

Speaking on the concerns raised by President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) Saleem Memon, through a formal memorandum, SSP highlighted that the Safe City Project is a comprehensive and major initiative, and a detailed survey in this regard has already been completed. He added that the Madadgar-15 office is operational in Latifabad, while the Talash mobile application is also functional in Hyderabad and urged the business community to make active use of it.

Acknowledging the shortage of police personnel in Hyderabad, SSP stated that despite limited manpower, the department is making earnest efforts to curb criminal activities. He further informed that over 550 new personnel have recently been recruited, and efforts are underway to have them join by June. “Out of these, more than 150 officers will be trained for the Rapid Response Force (RRF).”

He emphasized the importance of public awareness about the PECA law, designed to curb misuse of social media, and also urged parents to play a proactive role alongside police to help control one-wheeling incidents.

He appreciated the Chamber’s proposal for more driving licence branches and assured that he would take up the matter with the IGP Sindh.

Referring to the increasing number of beggars in the city, he said that many of them are not genuinely needy and appropriate action would be initiated.

SSP Adeel Chandio welcomed the idea of introducing a Community Policing System and a Crowd Management Unit, assuring that steps would soon be taken in that direction. He reaffirmed the strong liaison between HCSTSI and the Hyderabad Police, which he said is vital for maintaining peace and improving law enforcement.

Earlier, HCSTSI President Saleem Memon, while addressing the session, appreciated SSP Chandio’s strict measures against narcotics and recommended organizing open courts for public redressal. He highlighted that during the tenure of former SSP Sajid Sadozai, the police force was increased to 800, which was later raised to 1,600 by SSP Farrukh Lanjar and has now reached 2,000. However, further increase is necessary to meet growing challenges. He noted that over 550 personnel are deployed for VIP security alone.

He emphasized that five out of the 28 police stations operate out of properties owned by other departments and must be transferred under police ownership. Issues surrounding the police property at Al-Rahim Shopping Centre should also be permanently resolved. Furthermore, he demanded the establishment of driving licence branches in Latifabad and the main city, and suggested the media cell be supervised by a CSS officer.

