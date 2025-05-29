Youm-e-Takbeer: Pakistan reaffirms its unshakeable resolve: Fahd Haroon

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, the nation commemorates a defining moment in Pakistan’s history — the day it emerged as a declared nuclear power, affirming its sovereign right to self-defence and regional stability.

In a message marking the day, Fahd Haroon, Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media, paid tribute to Pakistan’s scientists, Armed Forces, and the resilient spirit of its people. “This day is a reminder of Pakistan’s unshakable will,” Haroon stated. “It is a salute to the brilliance of our scientists who defied the impossible, to our Armed Forces who remain steel-spined guardians, and to our people, whose unity has always been our greatest strength.”

Haroon emphasized that Pakistan’s nuclear capability, guided by visionary leadership, was never a choice of aggression but a doctrine of credible deterrence. “Our collective resolve transformed adversity into strength,” he said.