JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said the military had killed Mohammed Sinwar, the presumed leader of Hamas in Gaza and the brother of slain former chief Yahya Sinwar.

“We eliminated Mohammed Sinwar,” Netanyahu told a parliament plenary session. Israeli media had reported that Sinwar was targeted in Israeli air strikes in southern Gaza earlier this month.