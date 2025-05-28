AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

From red carpet to Red Bull, Anne Hathaway boards high-speed league

Reuters Published 28 May, 2025 03:04pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway has sailed into sports ownership, joining a female-led consortium that has acquired the Red Bull Italy SailGP Team in a landmark deal bringing Hollywood star power to the high-octane racing championship.

Sailing great Jimmy Spithill has been installed as team CEO and co-owner, with investors from entertainment, luxury goods and finance in what SailGP CEO Russell Coutts called “another significant milestone in SailGP’s growth as a league”.

SailGP is the international sailing league featuring high-performance F50 foiling catamarans, with national teams competing in short-format races at coastal venues around the world.

Dior shows Maria Grazia Chiuri’s cruise collection in Rome

Founded in 2018, the series aims to revolutionise sailing with fast-paced, made-for-broadcast events and cutting-edge data analytics.

The current SailGP season features 12 teams competing.

The next event on the calendar is the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix, scheduled for June 7-8.

Oscar Red Bull Anne Hathaway SailGP Team

Comments

200 characters

From red carpet to Red Bull, Anne Hathaway boards high-speed league

Body on Social Impact Finance: progress on initiatives reviewed

Brothers in arms: PM Shehbaz addresses Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit

PALSP team informs Aurangzeb: Tariff cut will result in closure of steel industry

Engine capacity above 1300cc: FBR proposes increase in WHT rates on vehicles

Gaza rescuers say 16 killed in Israeli strikes Wednesday

Customs Command Fund established

France wants Palestinian two-state solution, Macron says

CCP fines Kingdom Valley (Pvt.) Limited Rs150mn for ‘misleading advertising’

Aurangzeb for financing facilities to small farmers in Pakistan

PASSCO’s wheat reserves will not be released into open market: minister

Read more stories