Life & Style

Dior shows Maria Grazia Chiuri's cruise collection in Rome

Reuters Published 28 May, 2025 03:01pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: French fashion house Dior showed creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s cruise 2026 and fall-winter haute couture 2026 collections at a fashion show in the gardens of the Villa Albani Torlonia in Rome on Tuesday at night.

Guests sat under transparent umbrellas as models marched past on a gravel walkway lined with hedges.

They paraded sheer gowns covered with lacework, textured dresses with rows of ruffles and long, tailored coats - mostly in white, ivory and nude colors.

A sharp-shouldered trench coat, military jackets and tailcoats over skirts brought contrast to the airy looks, as did a few dresses in red or black velvet.

Billie Eilish takes top prize at American Music Awards

After the show, Chiuri rounded the gardens for her bow as the audience stood, cheering and clapping, while mist rose from the gardens.

The catwalk presentation, which drew on references to Italian cinema and theatre, follows last week’s cruise fashion show from Louis Vuitton, another LVMH-owned label, in Avignon, France.

The shows come as the luxury industry grapples with a prolonged slump in business, and a number of high-end fashion labels are seeking new creative direction to reignite interest from shoppers.

