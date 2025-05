India’s JK Lakshmi Cement reported a lower fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as rising costs and softer prices overshadowed volume growth in a seasonally strong period.

Standalone net profit after tax fell 3% to 1.38 billion rupees ($16 million) during the January-March quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 5.5%, while costs increased 6%.