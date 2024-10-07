Oct 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Adani Group in talks to buy Heidelberg’s Indian cement operations, ET reports

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2024 10:43am

BENGALURU: The Adani Group is in talks to buy the Indian cement operations of Germany’s Heidelberg Materials in a deal that could be worth about $1.2 billion, the Economic Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, entered India’s cement sector in 2022 by buying Holcim’s local units and has made a string of acquisitions since then as it jostles with top cement producer UltraTech Cement for market share.

Kenya says it has given India’s Adani group contract to build power lines

Adani Group and Heidelberg did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

