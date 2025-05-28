AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
Gold rises as investors buy on dip, eye US economic data for clues

Reuters Published 28 May, 2025 11:36am

Gold prices rose on Wednesday, as investors bought on the dip, although gains were capped by easing US-EU trade tensions, with the market now awaiting the upcoming US core Personal Consumption Expenditures report for interest rate clues.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $3,308.99 an ounce, as of 0237 GMT, slightly recovering from a 1% decline in the previous session.

US gold futures rose 0.2% to $3,308.30.

In the latest move, US President Donald Trump backed down from his 50% tariff threat against the European Union, delaying its implementation until July 9 to allow for negotiations between the White House and the 27-nation bloc.

“Gold’s dip below $3300 saw it attracting some buyers. However, the broader market is still feeling generally upbeat now that US-EU trade tensions have eased, which is capping the extent of gold’s upside run for now,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst, KCM Trade.

“If support in the $3,250-$3,280 region continues to hold, then gold is well-placed for potentially another run towards $3,400 if risk appetite fades.”

The market is now awaiting US PCE data for April, due Friday, to assess the Federal Reserve’s potential interest rate cut trajectory. Meanwhile, US consumer confidence rebounded in May, ending a five-month slide, supported by a temporary truce in the US-China trade war, according to data.

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,600 in Pakistan

The Fed has kept its policy rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50% since December, as officials pause for more clarity on the economic and price impact of Trump’s tariffs.

“More decisive moves in gold one way or the other may need to wait until we get a read on the Nvidia results and US Core PCE on Friday,” Waterer said. Spot silver was steady at $33.31 an ounce, platinum was up 0.4% at $1,084.07 and palladium fell 0.2% to $976.22.

