TOKYO: Demand at an auction of 40-year Japanese government bonds on Wednesday fell to the lowest since November, amid a selloff in so-called super-long debt this month.

A measure of demand called the bid-to-cover ratio fell to 2.2 from 2.9 at the previous sale in March.

Japan’s Ministry of Finance offered about 500 billion yen ($3.46 billion) of the bonds at Wednesday’s sale.