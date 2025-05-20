AIRLINK 155.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.63%)
BOP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
CPHL 85.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.63%)
FCCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.97%)
FLYNG 48.79 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.41%)
HUBC 140.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
HUMNL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
KEL 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
MLCF 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.42%)
OGDC 210.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.42%)
PACE 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PAEL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
PIAHCLA 17.78 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.69%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
PPL 173.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.17%)
PRL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.02%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
SEARL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.35%)
SSGC 35.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.73%)
SYM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.12%)
TPLP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.41%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.96%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,732 Decreased By -35.7 (-0.28%)
BR30 37,734 Increased By 10.9 (0.03%)
KSE100 119,051 Decreased By -639.1 (-0.53%)
KSE30 36,351 Decreased By -213.8 (-0.58%)
Japan’s bond yields jump after poor outcome of 20-year debt auction

Reuters Published 20 May, 2025 11:20am

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields jumped on Tuesday as investors sold the securities after poor results at an auction of 20-year bonds spurred worries about demand for super-long debt.

The 10-year JGB yield vaulted 4.5 basis points (bps) to 1.525%, its highest level since March 28, after the finance ministry announced the results of the sale in the early Tokyo afternoon.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures were last down 0.19 yen at 139.06 yen.

Bond yields move inversely to prices. The 40-year yield surged 10 bps to 3.55%, the highest level since the debt’s inception in 2007.

The 20- and 30-year bonds, as well as the two-year note, had yet to trade following the release of the auction details.

JGB yields with super-long maturities jump ahead of auction

Mizuho strategist Shoki Omori called the auction results “lacklustre”, “highlighting persistent supply-demand softness in the super-long sector and fueling concerns over who, if anyone, will step in to buy.”

Brokers and investors “appear reluctant to hold inventory, raising the likelihood of a sell-off spiral that extends beyond the 20-year tenor into both the 10-year and 30-year markets,” Omori said.

The five-year yield rose 1.5 bps to 1.01%, the highest since April 2, when US President Donald Trump announced his “Liberation Day” tariffs.

Japanese government bond yields

