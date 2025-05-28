AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat rebounds on lower-than-expected US crop ratings

Reuters Published 28 May, 2025 10:36am

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures rose on Wednesday after US crop condition ratings came in below market expectations, but prices remained under pressure as improving weather conditions in several major producers bolsters the supply outlook. Corn futures also rose while soybeans edged lower.

The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1% at $5.33-1/2 a bushel, as of 0337 GMT.

A short-covering rally lifted wheat from a five-year low of $5.06-1/4 earlier this month, but actual or forecast rain in the US Plains, parts of Europe, the Black Sea region and China have underlined expectations for plentiful supply, with prices plunging 2.6% on Tuesday.

The US Department of Agriculture crop ratings released after market close on Tuesday showed only 45% of US spring wheat in good to excellent condition, below even the lowest in a range of analyst expectations.

The USDA also said 50% of US winter wheat was in good to excellent condition, beneath the average analyst forecast but still the highest rating for this time of year since 2020.

But global wheat demand is low and the risk to crop production will reduce further as northern hemisphere harvests ramp up, said Rod Baker, an analyst at Australian Crop Forecasters in Perth.

PASSCO’s wheat reserves will not be released into open market: minister

“Hefty short positions mean there’s still time for a rally,” he said. “But each day that goes by it gets less likely.” Commodity funds hold a large net short position in CBOT wheat and were net sellers on Tuesday, traders said.

In other crops, CBOT soybeans were down 0.1% at $10.61-3/4 a bushel and corn climbed 0.3% to $4.60-3/4 a bushel. Corn and soybeans are under pressure from expectations of a large corn and soybean crop in Brazil, with agribusiness consultancy Datagro this week increasing its forecasts for the country’s 2024/2025 crops.

The USDA rated 68% of the US corn crop as good to excellent in its first condition ratings for the 2025 season, below the average estimate of 73% in a Reuters analyst poll.

Wheat Corn US soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Wheat rebounds on lower-than-expected US crop ratings

PALSP team informs Aurangzeb: Tariff cut will result in closure of steel industry

Engine capacity above 1300cc: FBR proposes increase in WHT rates on vehicles

Youm-e-Takbeer: President, PM, and Armed Forces resolve to protect sovereignty

Customs Command Fund established

Aurangzeb for financing facilities to small farmers in Pakistan

PASSCO’s wheat reserves will not be released into open market: minister

MYT regime from 2023-24 to FY 2029-30: Nepra approves KE’s average power supply tariff at Rs39.97

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to diversify partnership

Nepra clears KE’s BERs for two solar, one hybrid projects

Elevation of Justice Aamer to apex court: SC seeks JCP meeting minutes on appointment of two IHC judges

Read more stories