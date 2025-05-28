PASSCO’s wheat reserves will not be released into open market: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Tuesday that the government will not release Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO)’s strategic wheat reserves into the open market, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring national food security.

Speaking during a meeting with representatives of farmer unions, the minister clarified that PASSCO’s reserves are meant strictly for emergency situations.

“These reserves are maintained strictly for emergency situations and food security purposes,” Hussain said.

“Ensuring the food security of our population remains the top priority of the government.”

In addition to addressing concerns over wheat availability, the minister also discussed the government’s efforts to boost maize exports.

He said that Pakistan is actively engaging with several countries to expand export markets for maize through diplomatic and trade-level initiatives. These efforts, he noted, are expected to yield positive results for the farming community and bolster the national economy.

“Pakistan’s maize has high potential in international markets due to its quality and competitive pricing,” Hussain said.

He added that the government is improving storage, logistics, and value chain mechanisms to support export efficiency.

The minister also briefed the farmer representatives on various government initiatives aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity. These include improving farmers’ access to quality seeds, modern machinery, and affordable fertilisers. He reiterated the government’s resolve to address the grievances of the farming community through policy reforms and public-private partnerships.

