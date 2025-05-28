Nissan plans $7 billion funding, backed partly by UK government, Bloomberg News says

TOKYO: Japanese automaker Nissan is considering raising more than 1 trillion yen ($7 billion) by issuing convertible securities and bonds, as well as a syndicated loan guaranteed by the UK government, Bloomberg News said on Wednesday.

Japan’s third-biggest automaker plans to issue as much as 630 billion yen in convertible securities and bonds, including high-yielding US dollar and euro notes, Bloomberg News said, citing documents it had seen about the matter.

Nissan is also considering taking out a 1 billion pound ($1.35 billion) syndicated loan, guaranteed by UK Export Finance, the report said.

Nissan spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Its shares rose following the report, and were last trading up about 1% after giving back some of their gains.