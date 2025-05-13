Business & Finance
Nissan to suspend operations at some domestic plants as part of restructuring, Nikkei says
TOKYO: Japan’s Nissan Motor has decided to suspend operations at some domestic factories as part of a business restructuring effort, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.
Nissan to cut 10,000 more jobs
Details regarding which specific factories will be affected and whether they will be temporarily suspended or permanently closed are expected to be finalised at a later date, the report said.
Comments