AIRLINK 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (2.83%)
BOP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.08%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.64%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 46.33 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.36%)
FFL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 136.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.29%)
KOSM 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
MLCF 73.13 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (5%)
OGDC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 10.99 (5.41%)
PACE 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 167.10 Increased By ▲ 14.35 (9.39%)
PRL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.07%)
PTC 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.24%)
SEARL 80.10 Increased By ▲ 5.04 (6.71%)
SSGC 31.74 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.2%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.79%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
TPLP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.5%)
TRG 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
YOUW 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.02%)
BR100 12,514 Increased By 112 (0.9%)
BR30 36,691 Increased By 1131.6 (3.18%)
KSE100 117,514 Increased By 216.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 36,008 Increased By 168.9 (0.47%)
Business & Finance

Nissan to suspend operations at some domestic plants as part of restructuring, Nikkei says

Reuters Published 13 May, 2025 10:30am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nissan Motor has decided to suspend operations at some domestic factories as part of a business restructuring effort, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

Nissan to cut 10,000 more jobs

Details regarding which specific factories will be affected and whether they will be temporarily suspended or permanently closed are expected to be finalised at a later date, the report said.

nissan Nissan Motor Co Ltd Japan’s Nissan Motor Co

