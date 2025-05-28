Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Solar momentum builds in Pakistan’s industry as Fast Cables expands capacity to 3MW

‘Deeply disturbing’: Pakistan takes note of Indian PM Modi’s remarks

PIA privatisation: govt extends deadline for bids to June 19

Zil Hajj moon not sighted; first day of Eid-ul-Adha 2025 on June 7

Attock Refinery temporarily shuts main crude facility amid crude unavailability

After historic lows, inflation expected to tick up in Pakistan

