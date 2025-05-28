AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 27, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 28 May, 2025 08:59am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Solar momentum builds in Pakistan’s industry as Fast Cables expands capacity to 3MW

Read here for details.

  • ‘Deeply disturbing’: Pakistan takes note of Indian PM Modi’s remarks

Read here for details.

  • PIA privatisation: govt extends deadline for bids to June 19

Read here for details.

  • Zil Hajj moon not sighted; first day of Eid-ul-Adha 2025 on June 7

Read here for details.

  • Attock Refinery temporarily shuts main crude facility amid crude unavailability

Read here for details.

  • After historic lows, inflation expected to tick up in Pakistan

Read here for details.

