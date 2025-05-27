‘Deeply disturbing’: Pakistan takes note of Indian PM Modi’s remarks

Pakistan took notice of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement, saying that the hate-driven invocation of violence in his remarks was not expected of the leader of a nuclear-armed state.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Pakistan regrets the continued erosion of maturity and decorum in Indian statecraft.

“Such statements blatantly violate the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, which obliges member states to resolve disputes peacefully and to refrain from the threat or use of force against the sovereignty or political independence of other states.”

The FO’s press release comes after the Indian PM in a rally in Gujrat said, “To end terrorism in Pakistan, the people of Pakistan need to step forward. Live peacefully and eat your bread, or else my bullet is ready”.

Meanwhile, FO said that Pakistan views these remarks as a reckless provocation, intended to distract from the ongoing human rights abuses and demographic engineering in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

“Pakistan’s record as a leading contributor to UN peacekeeping and its consistent cooperation in global counter-terrorism efforts speak louder than any hostile soundbite.

If extremism is indeed a concern for the Indian government, it would do well to turn inward—toward the alarming rise of majoritarianism, religious intolerance, and the systematic disenfranchisement of minorities under the increasingly brutal Hindutva ideology,“ it added.

The FO called on the international community to take serious note of India’s escalating rhetoric, which undermines regional stability and the prospects for lasting peace.

Last week, the Indian PM had made another provocative statement by saying that Pakistan will not get water from rivers over which India has rights.

“Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack … Pakistan’s army will pay it, Pakistan’s economy will pay it,” Modi said at a public event in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, which borders Pakistan.

In response, the FO had called the remarks “baseless, provocative, and irresponsible allegations”, saying that rather than resorting to fictitious narratives and warmongering for electoral mileage, “India should demonstrate maturity by resolving outstanding disputes through peaceful dialogue and diplomacy“.

“Such statements not only reflect a deliberate attempt to mislead the public but also violate the norms of responsible statecraft,” FO said.

“Resorting to threats and boasting about military action against a sovereign nation is a grave breach of the United Nations Charter and established principles of international law.