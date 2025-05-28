AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-28

Pakistan’s Zaki Bashir joins Heimtextil advisory board

Recorder Report Published May 28, 2025 Updated May 28, 2025 10:37am

KARACHI: Heimtextil, the world’s leading trade fair for home and contract textiles, has announced the appointment of Zaki Bashir, CEO of Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd., to its Advisory Board.

This landmark appointment marks the first time a Pakistani industry leader has joined the Board in Heimtextil’s history. Bashir was officially welcomed by Olaf Schmidt, Vice President Textiles & Textile Technologies at Messe Frankfurt, Ms. Margit Herberth, Director of Heimtextil, and Omer Salahuddin, CEO of Messe Frankfurt SP Pakistan.

The leadership team expressed their appreciation for Bashir’s participation and acknowledged the significance of this milestone for Pakistan’s textile sector.

The Heimtextil Advisory Board includes prominent figures from the global textile industry, representing leading associations such as the Association of the German Home Textiles Industry (HEIMTEX), the UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT), the German Textile Retailers Association, the Association of the German Wallpaper Industry (VDT), and several leading textile companies worldwide.

Bashir brings with him a wealth of experience and a track record of leadership at Gul Ahmed, one of Pakistan’s most respected vertically integrated textile companies, known globally for its innovation, quality, and commitment to sustainability. His appointment is expected to enhance Heimtextil’s strategic outlook and reinforce its role as a global trendsetter in home and contract textiles.

The upcoming edition of Heimtextil will take place in Frankfurt from January 13–16, 2026, and the previous exhibition of 2025 featuring over 3,000 exhibitors from around the world. With 275 participating companies, Pakistan is ranked 4th globally in terms of exhibitor presence – a testament to the country's growing influence in the global textile market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

textiles textile sector Heimtextil Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Heimtextil advisory board Zaki Bashir Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd trade fair

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s Zaki Bashir joins Heimtextil advisory board

PALSP team informs Aurangzeb: Tariff cut will result in closure of steel industry

Engine capacity above 1300cc: FBR proposes increase in WHT rates on vehicles

Youm-e-Takbeer: president, PM and armed forces resolve to protect sovereignty

Customs Command Fund established

Aurangzeb for financing facilities to small farmers in Pakistan

PASSCO’s wheat reserves will not be released into open market: minister

MYT regime from 2023-24 to FY 2029-30: Nepra approves KE’s average power supply tariff at Rs39.97

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to diversify partnership

Nepra clears KE’s BERs for two solar, one hybrid projects

Elevation of Justice Aamer to apex court: SC seeks JCP meeting minutes on appointment of two IHC judges

Read more stories