Pakistan’s Zaki Bashir joins Heimtextil advisory board

KARACHI: Heimtextil, the world’s leading trade fair for home and contract textiles, has announced the appointment of Zaki Bashir, CEO of Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd., to its Advisory Board.

This landmark appointment marks the first time a Pakistani industry leader has joined the Board in Heimtextil’s history. Bashir was officially welcomed by Olaf Schmidt, Vice President Textiles & Textile Technologies at Messe Frankfurt, Ms. Margit Herberth, Director of Heimtextil, and Omer Salahuddin, CEO of Messe Frankfurt SP Pakistan.

The leadership team expressed their appreciation for Bashir’s participation and acknowledged the significance of this milestone for Pakistan’s textile sector.

The Heimtextil Advisory Board includes prominent figures from the global textile industry, representing leading associations such as the Association of the German Home Textiles Industry (HEIMTEX), the UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT), the German Textile Retailers Association, the Association of the German Wallpaper Industry (VDT), and several leading textile companies worldwide.

Bashir brings with him a wealth of experience and a track record of leadership at Gul Ahmed, one of Pakistan’s most respected vertically integrated textile companies, known globally for its innovation, quality, and commitment to sustainability. His appointment is expected to enhance Heimtextil’s strategic outlook and reinforce its role as a global trendsetter in home and contract textiles.

The upcoming edition of Heimtextil will take place in Frankfurt from January 13–16, 2026, and the previous exhibition of 2025 featuring over 3,000 exhibitors from around the world. With 275 participating companies, Pakistan is ranked 4th globally in terms of exhibitor presence – a testament to the country's growing influence in the global textile market.

