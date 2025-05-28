‘Reclaiming glory: the Islamic world’s path to renewal’

This is apropos three letters to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper on Sunday, Monday and yesterday.

Central Asian republics like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan—many of which have Muslim majorities—are now leveraging their Soviet-era scientific heritage and rich natural resources to build modern states. They are investing in technology, education, and multilateral diplomacy. These nations are quietly emerging as energy hubs, cultural centers, and diplomatic players, strengthening the overall Islamic bloc.

The Muslim renaissance is not confined to the traditional geography of Muslim nations.

Across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe, Muslims are making their mark in business, academia, politics, and media. In the US, Muslim lawmakers are gaining visibility, Muslim doctors and scientists are leading research in top universities, and Muslim entrepreneurs are disrupting tech and commerce sectors. This diaspora is now shaping global narratives, challenging Islamophobia, and offering new paradigms of inclusive progress. They serve as bridges between civilizations, demonstrating that Islam and modernity are not only compatible but mutually reinforcing.

In essence, the global order is shifting, and the Islamic world is no longer on the sidelines. Through sustained economic development, strategic diplomacy, technological advancement, and cultural revival, Muslim nations are repositioning themselves as equal stakeholders in shaping the 21st century. What binds this diverse group—from Morocco to Malaysia—is a shared sense of purpose, a revived confidence, and a collective ambition to shape a future grounded in dignity, power, and progress.

As President Trump’s visit underscored, the world must now acknowledge a new reality: the Muslim world is no longer rising—it has risen. And those once dismissed as “Bedouins” are now courted by the West to help resolve the most pressing issues of our time.

