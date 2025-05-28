Two-day SECP session on mutual funds concludes

ISLAMABAD: The second and final day of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s (SECP) 2025 Mutual Fund Focus Group Session, themed “Mutual Funds as Catalysts for Financial Inclusion and Economic Growth,” concluded on Tuesday in Karachi. Building on the momentum of the first day’s discussions, the session engaged a new set of industry participants.

SECP Commissioner Muzaffar Ahmed Mirza opened the day with a welcome address, setting the tone for interactive presentations and expert-led discussions on innovation, regulatory evolution, and the future of mutual funds in Pakistan.

Structured into eight thematic sessions over two days, the focus group provided a platform for candid dialogue on regulatory challenges, innovation priorities, digital transformation, governance practices, and investor inclusion. Discussions highlighted domestic policy gaps while benchmarking against international best practices, with comparative insights from global mutual fund markets.

In his closing remarks, Zeeshan Rehman Khattak, Commissioner SECP, stated: “This session was never intended to be a symbolic gathering. It was designed as a platform for active engagement—a space for ideas, insights, and constructive criticism to flow freely. I am pleased to say it has delivered.”

