Iran president in Oman as nuclear talks progress

AFP Published May 27, 2025

MUSCAT: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday began a two-day visit to Oman, which is mediating ongoing nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.

Pezeshkian travelled to Muscat looking to promote “peace and stability”, he said, two days after US President Donald Trump described the latest negotiations as “very, very good”.

“We hope to engage in dialogue to reach a shared perspective and a common voice on promoting peace and stability in the region,” Pezeshkian said in a televised speech before leaving Tehran.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed on Monday that the visit would address the ongoing nuclear talks.

A statement from Iran’s presidency said Pezeshkian met Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and told him Tehran appreciated Oman’s help in the talks, “and we hope that this process will lead to positive results”.

First US-Iran nuclear talks in years start in Oman

Oman, Iran’s neighbour across a narrow strip of sea, has since April facilitated five rounds of talks between Tehran and Washington, which do not have diplomatic relations.

Although the latest meeting in Rome on Friday ended without tangible progress, the talks were warmly received by Trump.

“I think we could have some good news on the Iran front,” he said, adding that an announcement could come “over the next two days”.

The United States is seeking to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons – which Tehran denies seeking – as the Iranians seek relief from crippling sanctions.

The talks are the highest-level contact between the countries since the United States quit a previous nuclear accord during Trump’s first term.

Ahead of Pezeshkian’s visit, Iran’s central bank governor Mohammadreza Farzin arrived in Oman on Monday to discuss “monetary and banking cooperation” and commercial exchanges, Iranian media reported.

