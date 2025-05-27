AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.69%)
MLCF 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 208.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.7%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
PAEL 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PRL 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.18%)
PTC 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.05%)
SEARL 86.56 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.5%)
SSGC 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (13.31%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -48 (-0.38%)
BR30 37,600 Increased By 94.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 118,638 Decreased By -464.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 36,047 Decreased By -254.8 (-0.7%)
May 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh bans traditional gifts, child welcomes in schools

BR Web Desk Published 27 May, 2025 07:52pm

The Government of Sindh has issued a notification directing all educational institutions to discontinue the long-standing traditions of presenting Ajrak, Topi, and other gifts during official meetings, as well as stopping the practice of having children welcome guests and officials.

“These instructions must be strictly adhered to in letter and spirit, with no exceptions,” stated the circular.

The move aims to enforce simplicity and professionalism in school functions, according to the notification.

All government schools and allied institutions must stop offering traditional gifts like Ajrak and Topi during ceremonies or meetings.

The practice of deploying students to greet guests, delegates, or officers is now prohibited.

The directive applies to all Directors, District Education Officers (DEOs), Head Masters, Principals, and allied institutions across Sindh.

A copy of the circular has been forwarded to 16 key officials and departments, including the Sindh Textbook Board, Private Institutions Directorate, and the official website for wider dissemination.

Karachi Sindh Government Educational curriculum

Comments

200 characters

Sindh bans traditional gifts, child welcomes in schools

‘Deeply disturbing’: Pakistan takes note of Indian PM Modi’s remarks

Rupee falters against US dollar

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Ruet-e-Hilal committee meeting underway for Zil Hajj moon sighting

KSE-100 closes marginally higher after range-bound trading

PIA privatisation: govt extends deadline for bids to June 19

PM Shehbaz arrives in Azerbaijan

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: NBP installs ATM booth at Karachi cattle market

After historic lows, inflation expected to tick up in Pakistan

Pakistan, India drone battles mark new arms race in Asia

NEPRA approves K-Electric’s MYT for supply segment

Read more stories