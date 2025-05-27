Mohammad Wasim Jr likely to miss Bangladesh series due to injury

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr is likely to miss the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh due to an injury.

Wasim Jr was named in Pakistan’s T20I squad for the home series against Bangladesh; however, according to sources, he is yet to recover from the injury he sustained during the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Medical staff have advised him to rest for a week, the sources added.

Furthermore, the right-arm pacer is expected to undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The three-match T20I series will begin on Wednesday, May 28, with the second and third matches scheduled on May 30 and June 1. All matches will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub.