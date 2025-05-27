AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.69%)
MLCF 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 208.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.7%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
PAEL 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PRL 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.18%)
PTC 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.05%)
SEARL 86.56 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.5%)
SSGC 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (13.31%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -48 (-0.38%)
BR30 37,600 Increased By 94.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 118,638 Decreased By -464.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 36,047 Decreased By -254.8 (-0.7%)
May 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Arabia index closes at lowest since early April

Reuters Published 27 May, 2025 07:39pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s main stock index closed down on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since April 7 as market sentiment remains fragile due to the unpredictability of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs policy.

The index shed 1.30% on Tuesday, underperforming its peers in the Middle East. Healthcare services provider AlMoosa Health Company was the top loser on the index, down 7.29%.

Saudi Aramco is also seeking to raise funds through a dollar-denominated three-part bond sale, with the country’s oil giant also exploring potential asset sales to release funds to pursue international expansion as reported last week.

Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, with Brent crude futures down 28 cents, or 0.4%, at $64.46, on expectations of OPEC+ to increase output at a meeting later this week.

Dubai’s main share index closed up 0.37%, with Amlak Finance extending gains and closing up 5.61%. The company announced a board meeting for later this week to discuss asset sales and a potential exit from its real estate finance portfolio. The stock hit its highest level since 2008.

Gulf markets in red as new tariff war looms

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index settled up 0.16%.

The Qatari benchmark stock index fell 0.78%, with dairy producer Baladna Company down 1.28%.

Qatar National Bank, the largest bank in the region by assets, closed down 1.10%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index settled up 1.49% with financial services provider Beltone Financial Holding up 6.76% and automotive company GB Auto up 6.30%.

Egypt’s central bank lowered its overnight interest rates by a less-than-expected 100 basis points last week.

------------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     down 1.36% to 10,925.18
 ABU DHABI        up 0.16% to 9,673.97
 DUBAI            up 0.37% to 5,504.6
 QATAR            down 0.78% to 10,648.36
 EGYPT            up 1.49% to 32,397.38
 BAHRAIN          up 0.08% to 1,922.46
 OMAN             up 0.42% to 4,529.7
 KUWAIT           up 0.48% to 8,744.2
------------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf STOCK Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Arabia index closes at lowest since early April

‘Deeply disturbing’: Pakistan takes note of Indian PM Modi’s remarks

Rupee falters against US dollar

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Ruet-e-Hilal committee meeting underway for Zil Hajj moon sighting

KSE-100 closes marginally higher after range-bound trading

PIA privatisation: govt extends deadline for bids to June 19

PM Shehbaz arrives in Azerbaijan

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: NBP installs ATM booth at Karachi cattle market

After historic lows, inflation expected to tick up in Pakistan

Pakistan, India drone battles mark new arms race in Asia

NEPRA approves K-Electric’s MYT for supply segment

Read more stories