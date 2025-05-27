The digital imperative for defence and economy

The recent conflict between Pakistan and India showcased a multidomain, network-centric form of warfare, heavily driven by advanced technologies. It involved the use of space-based assets, cyber warfare tools including programming, hacking, jamming, and spoofing — all contributing to Pakistan’s meticulously executed strategy.

Both sides deployed high-tech drones, missiles, and aircraft, many powered by AI algorithms and autonomous decision-making systems. Technologies from countries such as the US, China, Turkey, Israel, and, of course, India and Pakistan, played a key role in this conflict.

AI was instrumental not only in guiding systems but also in supporting human decision-making. Notably, Pakistan successfully employed sophisticated technologies to jam Indian cruise missiles, drones, and communication networks. This conflict marked several technological firsts in the region’s military history.

As the global digital economy accelerates, nations around the world are racing to build resilient, tech-savvy societies capable of navigating the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century. For Pakistan, embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity education is not a luxury—it is a national imperative.

In a country where nearly 65% of the population is under the age of 30, we are sitting on a demographic dividend that, if harnessed correctly, could catapult Pakistan into a regional technology powerhouse. But without investing in the right skills at the right time —particularly in AI and cyber education—we risk falling further behind in an increasingly competitive world.

Why AI and cybersecurity matter now

In today’s rapidly evolving global landscape, digital literacy has become the cornerstone of economic resilience and national security. Pakistan stands at a critical crossroads, where strategic investment in digital education—particularly in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity—could transform the nation’s economic trajectory and secure its sovereign interests.

AI is no longer just about automation; it is about decision-making, economic transformation, and strategic resilience. Meanwhile, cybersecurity is the invisible shield guarding our financial systems, power grids, hospitals, and national defence against an ever-growing web of threats. Globally, cyberattacks cost the world economy over $10.5 trillion annually, and AI-driven economies like the U.S., China, and the EU are investing billions into training cyber professionals and data scientists.

For Pakistan, the stakes are just as high. From securing government infrastructure, databases, defence assets and economic infrastructure to equipping industries with AI-driven tools, the need for local expertise is urgent and growing.

The skills gap is real

According to HEC, over 15 million students enrol every year in Higher Education courses out of which only 2.5 million opt for computing and engineering courses. Pakistan produces thousands of IT graduates every year, but few are trained in the latest technologies such as BlockChain, Artificial Intelligence, or cybersecurity protocols. Without targeted educational programs in the country, the gap between global demand and local skill supply is only widening.

According to a report by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), there are currently over 25,000 unfilled roles in AI, data science, and cybersecurity in the local and export markets. This gap represents a lost opportunity—not just in economic terms, but also in terms of national security and sovereignty of the country.

Building the digital vanguard

Organisation such as iCodeGuru can provide significant support to government in such initiatives. iCodeGuru is a trailblazing Pakistani organisation dedicated to building the country’s next generation of AI and cyber professionals. Through an expanding network of training centres, online academies, and industry collaborations, iCodeGuru has helped over 22,000 young Pakistanis gain hands-on experience in the technologies shaping tomorrow, all free of cost.

With its AI & Cyber Bootcamps, school outreach programs, and partnerships with both public and private institutions, iCodeGuru is not just teaching code—it is cultivating critical thinking, digital resilience, and global competitiveness.

In KP and Baluchistan, mobile tech labs reached underserved communities, introducing students—many for the first time—to the concepts of machine learning and ethical hacking.

Through its Women in AI initiative, they have empowered hundreds of young women with training in Python, data analytics, and network security—breaking gender barriers in a traditionally male-dominated field.

Collaborating with universities, they have helped revise outdated computer science curricula, integrating modules on AI ethics, natural language processing, and cyber law. These initiatives are not theoretical. They are practical responses to real-world needs—bridging the education-industry gap and placing Pakistani talent on the global map. But this is only one organisation working on these lines, Pakistan needs a network of such initiatives to meet the challenge.

A matter of national sovereignty

AI-powered cybersecurity systems offer real-time threat detection and response capabilities. But deploying such systems requires a skilled workforce, not just imported technology. Cybersecurity academies should train students in penetration testing, risk assessment, and defensive architecture, preparing them for roles that are increasingly becoming as important as traditional security forces. The Economic Payoff

Investing in AI and cyber education is not just about national defence—it is about economic independence. The global AI market is expected to exceed $1.8 trillion by 2030, and cybersecurity spending is already projected to hit $300 billion by 2026.

If Pakistan captures even a fraction of these markets through exports and skilled services, it could revolutionise its balance of trade and create hundreds of thousands of high-value jobs.

For every $1 spent on education, as much as US$10 to US$15 can be generated in economic growth (UNESCO). If 75% more 15-year-olds in forty-six of the world’s poorest countries were to reach the lowest OECD benchmark for mathematics, economic growth could improve by 2.1% from its baseline and 104 million people could be lifted out of extreme poverty (UNESCO).

What must be done

To scale this success, Pakistan must act on multiple fronts:

A national curriculum overhaul is required where modern computing education should be integrated from primary school and AI and cybersecurity education from high school levels.

Government should enhance its support for public-private partnerships by supporting organisations through grants, tax incentives, and regulatory support.

Invest in rural internet infrastructure and mobile tech units to ensure no region is left behind.

Provide pathways for marginalised communities to access high-end tech training.

The digital frontier is ours to claim

The future will belong to countries that can think smarter, move faster, and secure themselves digitally. Pakistan has the youth, the ambition and the willingness to bring the change but time is short, and the world will not wait.

The question is not whether technology, AI and cyber education are important—but whether we will lead, follow, or fall behind. The answer must be bold. It must be now.

