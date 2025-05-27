AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
PM Shehbaz arrives in Azerbaijan

  • PM Shehbaz along with President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, will participate in the Pakistan-Türkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit
BR Web Desk Published May 27, 2025 Updated May 27, 2025 03:02pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Azerbaijan on Tuesday after concluding his trip to Iran.

At Lachin Airport, the PM was received by the Honourable Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Moinuddin, and other diplomatic staff, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a press release.

PM Shehbaz along with the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, will participate in the Pakistan-Türkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit.

In his trip to Azerbaijan, the PM will have wide-ranging discussions with the leader on an entire range of issues covering bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance.

“He will also have the opportunity to express the deepest appreciation and acknowledgment for the support extended to Pakistan by the friendly countries during the recent crisis with India,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

PM Shehbaz is visiting Azerbaijan on third leg of his four-nation tour, after which he will travel to Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, in his meeting with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Monday, the two sides discussed regional security, Pakistan’s recent conflict with India, and avenues to deepen strategic cooperation between the two nations.

He thanked Iran’s leadership for standing with Pakistan during the crisis, stating, “Pakistan always desired that peace could prevail in the region leading to economic development and prosperity.”

PM Shehbaz emphasized his government’s commitment to elevating Pakistan-Iran relations, particularly in the face of complex geopolitical challenges.

Iran PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan and Azerbaijan PM Shehbaz in Iran

