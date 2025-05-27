ECB’s Villeroy: normalisation of interest rates in euro zone probably not complete

PARIS: The normalisation of interest rates in the euro zone is probably not complete, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.

ECB’s Wunsch says central bank may need to cut rates below 2%, FT reports

“This normalisation is probably not complete, and we are likely to see this at our governing council next week,” Villeroy - who is also head of the Bank of France - said in a speech.