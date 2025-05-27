AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.69%)
MLCF 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 208.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.7%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
PAEL 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PRL 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.18%)
PTC 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.05%)
SEARL 86.56 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.5%)
SSGC 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (13.31%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -48 (-0.38%)
BR30 37,600 Increased By 94.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 118,638 Decreased By -464.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 36,047 Decreased By -254.8 (-0.7%)
ECB’s Villeroy: normalisation of interest rates in euro zone probably not complete

Reuters Published 27 May, 2025 12:31pm

PARIS: The normalisation of interest rates in the euro zone is probably not complete, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.

ECB’s Wunsch says central bank may need to cut rates below 2%, FT reports

“This normalisation is probably not complete, and we are likely to see this at our governing council next week,” Villeroy - who is also head of the Bank of France - said in a speech.

