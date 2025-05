The European Central Bank may need to cut interest rates to “slightly below” 2% as global trade tensions pose downside risks to inflation and growth, Belgium’s central bank governor, Pierre Wunsch, told the Financial Times on Saturday.

ECB’s Villeroy: Volatility reflects trade wars, not currency wars

Wunsch sees no case for a larger, half-point cut in the foreseeable future, the FT quoted him as saying.