Three people injured in Russian attacks in Ukraine’s south, southeast, officials says

Russian drone attacks injured three people in Ukraine’s south and southeast overnight, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday. Two people were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Governor Serhiy Lysak said on Tuesday.

“Air defence forces were working during the night in the Dnipropetrovsk,” he said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that five drones had been shot down over the region.

The attack sparked a fire in a private house and an outbuilding in one district of the region and destroyed an agricultural enterprise, a private house, and a car in another.

Nikopol district also came under FPV, artillery and drone attack, Lysak said.

59-year-old man was injured in a morning drone attack on the southern city of Kherson, the military administration said.

Ukraine says Russia attacking its troops, despite ceasefire

In the northeastern city of Sumy, a drone strike sparked a fire in a building of an industrial enterprise.

A later air strike damaged at least seven private and one two-storey buildings and cars in another area, the military administration said.

There were no casualties, it added.

Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, did not immediately comment on the reports.