AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.35%)
BOP 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
CPHL 84.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.61%)
FCCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.78%)
FFL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.06%)
MLCF 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
OGDC 208.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.42 (-1.61%)
PACE 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.74%)
PAEL 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.78%)
PIAHCLA 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-1.92%)
PRL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.82%)
PTC 24.47 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (5.52%)
SEARL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.55%)
SSGC 33.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.08%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.32 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (14.13%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -47.7 (-0.37%)
BR30 37,559 Increased By 53.5 (0.14%)
KSE100 118,596 Decreased By -506.5 (-0.43%)
KSE30 36,030 Decreased By -271.3 (-0.75%)
India’s equity benchmarks to open little changed

Reuters Published 27 May, 2025 08:11am
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes are likely to open little changed on Tuesday, following the previous session’s gains on easing trade tensions between the U.S. and the European Union.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,027.5 as of 8:08 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open near its Monday’s close of 25,001.15.

MSCI Asia ex-Japan dipped 0.2%, after being largely steady on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump delayed imposing tariffs on EU goods on June 1, restoring a July 9 deadline.

The EU said Trump’s decision gave new impetus to trade talks. U.S. markets were closed on Monday for a holiday, while global stock markets climbed.

Indian shares advance on EU tariff relief, central bank’s record dividend

Back home, the early onset of monsoon rains and Reserve Bank of India’s record dividend transfer to the government also aided sentiment, although the dividend was below analysts’ estimates.

Both foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were buyers on Monday.

While DIIs bought shares worth 17.46 billion rupees ($205.2 million), FPIs bought stocks worth $16 million, according to provisional data.

