India’s equity benchmarks to open little changed

India’s benchmark indexes are likely to open little changed on Tuesday, following the previous session’s gains on easing trade tensions between the U.S. and the European Union.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,027.5 as of 8:08 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open near its Monday’s close of 25,001.15.

MSCI Asia ex-Japan dipped 0.2%, after being largely steady on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump delayed imposing tariffs on EU goods on June 1, restoring a July 9 deadline.

The EU said Trump’s decision gave new impetus to trade talks. U.S. markets were closed on Monday for a holiday, while global stock markets climbed.

Indian shares advance on EU tariff relief, central bank’s record dividend

Back home, the early onset of monsoon rains and Reserve Bank of India’s record dividend transfer to the government also aided sentiment, although the dividend was below analysts’ estimates.

Both foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were buyers on Monday.

While DIIs bought shares worth 17.46 billion rupees ($205.2 million), FPIs bought stocks worth $16 million, according to provisional data.