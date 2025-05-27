Mutual funds offer investment solutions: SECP chief

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) conducted Mutual Fund Focus Group Sessions 2025. The closed-door session brought together a diverse range of stakeholders from across Pakistan’s capital markets for in-depth discussions on critical issues shaping the mutual fund industry.

According to the spokesperson, the event was structured into thematic segments and facilitated by expert-led deliberations on mutual fund reforms, product innovation, digital transformation, investor inclusion, governance frameworks and market development, addressing both domestic challenges and global best practices.

During his opening remarks, SECP Chairman Akif Saeed underscored the strategic importance of mutual funds in broadening access to formal investment opportunities, particularly for retail investors. He stated that mutual funds have the potential to democratize investing by offering professionally managed, transparent, and regulated options to a wider investor base. He further emphasized that the SECP remains fully committed to strengthening the mutual fund ecosystem by fostering innovation, simplifying accessibility, and enhancing regulatory oversight to ensure long-term and inclusive growth of financial sector.

The sessions featured robust discussions on emerging global trends, including the rise of ESG-focused, thematic, and infrastructure-linked funds, as well as the expanding market for Shariah-compliant investment products. A key focus was also placed on women’s financial inclusion, with participants exploring how mutual funds can serve as an effective tool to enhance female participation in the economy.

Discussion also centered on digital transformation and governance, with stakeholders examining the role of technologies such as Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) and Centralized Gateway Portals (CGPs) in improving investor onboarding and operational efficiency. Additionally, discussions emphasized the need for strong governance frameworks, transparent disclosure practices, and robust risk management protocols to bolster investor confidence and safeguard market integrity.

SECP Commissioner Abdul Rehman Warraich highlighted the significance of stakeholder input in shaping future regulatory policies. He thanks the stakeholders for the candid and constructive engagement from industry partners and hoped that the insights gathered will play a crucial role in informing upcoming reforms by SECP. He emphasized that a transparent, well-regulated, and inclusive mutual fund industry is vital for deepening Pakistan’s capital markets and advancing financial inclusion.

The SECP, as a sole regulator of capital markets in the country, extended its appreciation to the participants for their valuable contributions and reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing collaboration with industry stakeholders. The Mutual Fund Focus Group Sessions 2025 will also continue on Tuesday with further discussions on the same thematic areas involving a fresh group of experts and market participants.

