AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-27

Mutual funds offer investment solutions: SECP chief

Recorder Report Published 27 May, 2025 03:05am

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) conducted Mutual Fund Focus Group Sessions 2025. The closed-door session brought together a diverse range of stakeholders from across Pakistan’s capital markets for in-depth discussions on critical issues shaping the mutual fund industry.

According to the spokesperson, the event was structured into thematic segments and facilitated by expert-led deliberations on mutual fund reforms, product innovation, digital transformation, investor inclusion, governance frameworks and market development, addressing both domestic challenges and global best practices.

During his opening remarks, SECP Chairman Akif Saeed underscored the strategic importance of mutual funds in broadening access to formal investment opportunities, particularly for retail investors. He stated that mutual funds have the potential to democratize investing by offering professionally managed, transparent, and regulated options to a wider investor base. He further emphasized that the SECP remains fully committed to strengthening the mutual fund ecosystem by fostering innovation, simplifying accessibility, and enhancing regulatory oversight to ensure long-term and inclusive growth of financial sector.

The sessions featured robust discussions on emerging global trends, including the rise of ESG-focused, thematic, and infrastructure-linked funds, as well as the expanding market for Shariah-compliant investment products. A key focus was also placed on women’s financial inclusion, with participants exploring how mutual funds can serve as an effective tool to enhance female participation in the economy.

Discussion also centered on digital transformation and governance, with stakeholders examining the role of technologies such as Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) and Centralized Gateway Portals (CGPs) in improving investor onboarding and operational efficiency. Additionally, discussions emphasized the need for strong governance frameworks, transparent disclosure practices, and robust risk management protocols to bolster investor confidence and safeguard market integrity.

SECP Commissioner Abdul Rehman Warraich highlighted the significance of stakeholder input in shaping future regulatory policies. He thanks the stakeholders for the candid and constructive engagement from industry partners and hoped that the insights gathered will play a crucial role in informing upcoming reforms by SECP. He emphasized that a transparent, well-regulated, and inclusive mutual fund industry is vital for deepening Pakistan’s capital markets and advancing financial inclusion.

The SECP, as a sole regulator of capital markets in the country, extended its appreciation to the participants for their valuable contributions and reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing collaboration with industry stakeholders. The Mutual Fund Focus Group Sessions 2025 will also continue on Tuesday with further discussions on the same thematic areas involving a fresh group of experts and market participants.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP mutual funds

Comments

200 characters

Mutual funds offer investment solutions: SECP chief

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: Bilal made special assistant to PM

Reduction in FED on beverages likely

Business & investment: Shift to higher tariffs worsens constraints: WB

World Bank for improving domestic revenue mobilisation, public expenditure efficiency

IMF in disagreement over key targets, subsidies

Discos’ sell-off/provincialisation: PMO directs PD to expedite consultations

Pakistan ready for talks with India: PM

PM says Iran-Pakistan trade to increase to $10bn

SC questions validity of majority verdict granting relief to PTI amid review pleas

Govt-backed bill seeking power theft cognisable offence rejected

Read more stories