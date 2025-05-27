AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-27

China, HK stocks weaken

Reuters Published 27 May, 2025 03:05am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks retreated on Monday as automobile shares slid on price war concerns and Apple suppliers dropped on potential US tariffs.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index weakened 0.1% to 3,346.84. The blue-chip CSI300 index dropped 0.6%.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 1.4% at 23,282.33. The Chinese H-share index listed in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, fell 1.7%.

Car-makers slipped, weighing on both onshore and offshore markets, after BYD slashed prices on some of the models to spur sales as competition heats up. Its Hong Kong-listed shares dipped 5.9%, while rival Geely Auto tumbled 9.5%.

The CSI All Share Automobiles Index lost 2.9%, the biggest single-day drop in five weeks, while the Hang Seng Automobile Index in Hong Kong tumbled 4.9%.

“The price cuts could put some short-term pressure on earnings,” analysts at Sinolink Securities said in a note. “It got investors concerned about profitability, and the sector is likely to enter a correction.”

Apple supplier stocks also lost some ground after US President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on imported iPhones. iPhone assembler Luxshare lost 0.2%.

However, China’s yuan has strengthened past the 7.17 level after the central bank tightened the midpoint fixing, and analysts say the firming trend of the currency should lend support to the nation’s stocks.

“We estimate every 1% of RMB increase versus the USD could boost Chinese equities by 3%,” Goldman Sachs’ China equity strategist Kinger Lau wrote in a note.

Sectors such as consumer discretionary, property, and brokers typically outperform when the yuan appreciates, he added.

Hong Kong stocks Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index

Comments

200 characters

China, HK stocks weaken

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: Bilal made special assistant to PM

Reduction in FED on beverages likely

Business & investment: Shift to higher tariffs worsens constraints: WB

World Bank for improving domestic revenue mobilisation, public expenditure efficiency

IMF in disagreement over key targets, subsidies

Discos’ sell-off/provincialisation: PMO directs PD to expedite consultations

Pakistan ready for talks with India: PM

PM says Iran-Pakistan trade to increase to $10bn

SC questions validity of majority verdict granting relief to PTI amid review pleas

Govt-backed bill seeking power theft cognisable offence rejected

Read more stories