PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Zardari sahib is a master of micro economic management’

“So is there agreement or isn’t there agreement?”

“On what?”

“On the budget. Has the International Monetary Fund’s team approved the budget so that it can be presented to parliament?”

“Not quite, the team said that they would continue to engage….”

“So the meeting with President Zardari was not conclusive? I would have thought that meeting with him would be after an agreement was reached.”

“Perhaps the Mission needed to get support from the President who represents a national party…”

“But he isn’t an economist…”

“Hey, in the Land of the Pure, meetings with the head of government and the State is standard, and it doesn’t matter whether they understand the subject matter or not.”

“I will have you know Zardari sahib is a master of micro economic management.”

“Are you suggesting that while he has been very effective in managing his own affairs but managing the entire country’s economy requires training and experience and…”

“Don’t put words in my mouth, I never ever meant that. All I meant was that he is good at micromanagement, he takes each and every issue one at a time – take the case of the four canals and…”

“Shut up that was explained again and again by the Sindh government anyway I am not sure did the IMF team meet the prime minister?”

“Not sure, he is currently not in town, he has gone on a “Thank You” mission to four countries and need I add these four countries showed their support for us during the recent Indian adventurism…”

“Did GPS accompany him?”

“Of course.”

“Did he sit on the prime minister’s left or right.”

“Why?”

“Right is where someone who is trusted sits…”

“And capable”

“Nah, we in the subcontinent define sitting on the right as trusted and loyal, capability is not required.”

“You are being facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025