AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-05-27

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Zardari sahib is a master of micro economic management’

“So is there agreement or isn’t there agreement?” “On what?” “On the budget. Has the International...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 27 May, 2025 03:05am

“So is there agreement or isn’t there agreement?”

“On what?”

“On the budget. Has the International Monetary Fund’s team approved the budget so that it can be presented to parliament?”

“Not quite, the team said that they would continue to engage….”

“So the meeting with President Zardari was not conclusive? I would have thought that meeting with him would be after an agreement was reached.”

“Perhaps the Mission needed to get support from the President who represents a national party…”

“But he isn’t an economist…”

“Hey, in the Land of the Pure, meetings with the head of government and the State is standard, and it doesn’t matter whether they understand the subject matter or not.”

“I will have you know Zardari sahib is a master of micro economic management.”

“Are you suggesting that while he has been very effective in managing his own affairs but managing the entire country’s economy requires training and experience and…”

“Don’t put words in my mouth, I never ever meant that. All I meant was that he is good at micromanagement, he takes each and every issue one at a time – take the case of the four canals and…”

“Shut up that was explained again and again by the Sindh government anyway I am not sure did the IMF team meet the prime minister?”

“Not sure, he is currently not in town, he has gone on a “Thank You” mission to four countries and need I add these four countries showed their support for us during the recent Indian adventurism…”

“Did GPS accompany him?”

“Of course.”

“Did he sit on the prime minister’s left or right.”

“Why?”

“Right is where someone who is trusted sits…”

“And capable”

“Nah, we in the subcontinent define sitting on the right as trusted and loyal, capability is not required.”

“You are being facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh Government PARTLY FACETIOUS Zardari sahib

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Zardari sahib is a master of micro economic management’

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: Bilal made special assistant to PM

Reduction in FED on beverages likely

Business & investment: Shift to higher tariffs worsens constraints: WB

World Bank for improving domestic revenue mobilisation, public expenditure efficiency

IMF in disagreement over key targets, subsidies

Discos’ sell-off/provincialisation: PMO directs PD to expedite consultations

Pakistan ready for talks with India: PM

PM says Iran-Pakistan trade to increase to $10bn

SC questions validity of majority verdict granting relief to PTI amid review pleas

Govt-backed bill seeking power theft cognisable offence rejected

Read more stories