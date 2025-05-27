Senate body informed: 1,528 sanctioned positions in BISP remain vacant

ISLAMABAD: A considerable number of staff has joined Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on deputation, yet 1,528 sanctioned positions remain vacant revealed in Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PA&SS)

A Meeting was held at Parliament House under the Chairmanship of Senator Sardar Al Haj Muhammad Umer Gorgaij. At the outset of the meeting, the Committee reviewed the compliance report of the previous meeting, wherein, the Secretary PA&SS shared/briefed about the details of the Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs) working with the BISP. However, upon inquiry of the international NGOs working with the Ministry it was informed that, their detailed working can be provided by Economic Affairs Division (EAD).

Subsequently, the Chairman Committee recommended that, EAD may be formally asked to brief the Committee on the matter in hand. Furthering to this, the Committee was briefed over the composition of the BISP Board (which is non-functional for 4 months due to the final approval of the nominations by the Federal Government) and it was informed that the board comprises of total 11 members including 6 ex-officio members, one from each province and one from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). During the course of the meeting, the Committee emphasized on the transparency in the selection criteria of BISP’s board members and strongly recommended that, the complete details of the nominees be conveyed to the Committee.

It was further Informed that, the Committee’s clear stance over the status of Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has been submitted to the concerned Court of Law and the case shall proceed accordingly. Furthermore, the BISP briefed the Committee regarding the criteria for the selection of banks for the disbursement of funds pertaining to Benazir Kafaalat–Unconditional Cash Transfers (UCTs). Moreover, BISP, in order to ensure smooth transition of the fund disbursement to the beneficiaries, is in co-ordination with the State Bank and by next Financial Year, the BISP beneficiaries shall be able to withdraw funds from the bank of their own choice.

The Committee recommended that, the deputation policy of taking employees from the departments of Health and Education should be discouraged in BISP as deterioration in these essential sectors would hinder national progress. Following this, the Ministry pointed out the dire need of employees at BISP. Despite, a significant increase in the programs budget, the number of employees has not been raised. It was further stated that, a considerable number of staff has joined BISP on deputation, yet 1,528 sanctioned positions remain vacant. The department, owing to the austerity measures imposed by the Federal Government, is unable to carry out its recruitment process. The Committee noted with concern that, the Ministry of Finance despite formal invitation failed to attend its meeting and recommended that the Ministry be asked to record reasons for absence and assuring their presence in the next meeting.

The Director General (DG) BISP, Balochistan briefed about the challenges being faced due to shortage of staff, proper official buildings and vehicles. Upon the issue of B-forms the Committee strongly recommended that the governments of Balochistan and KPK, in order to facilitate the general masses, may exempt the processing fees as the people in these areas cannot afford the charges and are unable to get identification cards made for their children.

