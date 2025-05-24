Gold price per tola jumps Rs3,100 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Saturday in line with their increase in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs354,100 after it lost Rs31,00 during the day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs303,583 after increasing by Rs26,58, according to the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Gold prices surge

Gold prices made a strong recovery on Friday, depicting a sharp rise in the global market, again surpassing $3,300 per ounce, traders said.

The world bullion market regained a significant ground, rising by $35 to $3,326 per ounce that raised the local gold rates by Rs3,500 per tola and Rs3,000 per 10 grams.

The surge spurred the total value of the precious metal to Rs351,000 per tola and Rs300,925 per 10 grams, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said.